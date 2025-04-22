United Capital Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 175 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Barclays PLC raised its position in Brown & Brown by 17.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,466,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,537,000 after purchasing an additional 371,980 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 652.8% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 259,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,854,000 after acquiring an additional 224,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.9% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BRO opened at $113.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.75. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $80.87 and a one year high of $125.68.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 20.68%. On average, analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.34%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BRO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.50.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

