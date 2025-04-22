Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG) Short Interest Down 14.9% in March

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the March 15th total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Thunder Mountain Gold Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of Thunder Mountain Gold stock opened at $0.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.09. Thunder Mountain Gold has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.17.
Thunder Mountain Gold Company Profile
