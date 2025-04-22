Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG) Short Interest Down 14.9% in March

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the March 15th total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Thunder Mountain Gold Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Thunder Mountain Gold stock opened at $0.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.09. Thunder Mountain Gold has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.17.

Thunder Mountain Gold Company Profile

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc explores for and develops mining properties in Nevada and Idaho, the United States. It explores for zinc, silver, gold, and copper deposits, as well as base metals and other commodities. The company holds interests in the South Mountain property that includes 18 patented mining claims covering an area of approximately 346 acres; 36 acres of private land; 21 unpatented mining lode claims covering an area of approximately 290 acres; leased private land covering approximately 489 acres; and private land not contiguous with the mining claims covering an area of 360 acres located in the South Mountain Mining District, Owyhee County, Idaho.

