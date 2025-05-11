Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Stake Boosted by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 53.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 921,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 322,057 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $16,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HST. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 31,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 6,611 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 151,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 8,470 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 77,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 106,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 10,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HST opened at $14.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.37. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.29. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.22 and a 12 month high of $19.37.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 12.26%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HST shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Compass Point lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.90.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

