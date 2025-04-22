Ossiam Sells 3,566 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Ossiam lowered its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,504 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,566 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Hologic were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Hologic in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Hologic by 156.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hologic by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in shares of Hologic by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hologic stock opened at $56.94 on Tuesday. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.89 and a 1-year high of $84.67. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.45 and a 200-day moving average of $70.54.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 18.42%. Sell-side analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Leerink Partners lowered Hologic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.62.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

