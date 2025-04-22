ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.21.

OGS has been the topic of several recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of ONE Gas to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. StockNews.com raised ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ONE Gas from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OGS. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new position in ONE Gas in the third quarter valued at about $3,135,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,354,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,836,000 after acquiring an additional 18,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OGS opened at $76.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.76. ONE Gas has a 1 year low of $58.31 and a 1 year high of $78.89.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.34. The firm had revenue of $630.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.58 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.70%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

