Fusion Fuel Green (HTOO) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2024 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Fusion Fuel Green to post earnings of ($0.09) per share and revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter.

Fusion Fuel Green Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:HTOO opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. Fusion Fuel Green has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.45.

Fusion Fuel Green Company Profile

Fusion Fuel Green PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells miniaturized PEM electrolyzers to produce green hydrogen in Portugal, Spain, and rest of southern Europe. The company offers HEVO-Chain, a centralized PEM electrolyzer; and HEVO-Solar, a grid-independent hydrogen generator.

