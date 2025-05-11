KKM Financial LLC Invests $219,000 in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

KKM Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 16,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 5,047 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,816,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,552,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,481,000 after acquiring an additional 51,744 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 362.9% during the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 19,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 15,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth about $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $579,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,588,751. This trade represents a 18.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total transaction of $4,099,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,402,427.63. The trade was a 4.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $80.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.29. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $48.38 and a 52-week high of $84.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.38.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 13.81%. Unum Group’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on Unum Group from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Unum Group from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Unum Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.50.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

