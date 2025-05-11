KKM Financial LLC Purchases 5,732 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

KKM Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 100.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,732 shares during the quarter. KKM Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,393,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,387,299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,807,527 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 137,485,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,574,541,000 after acquiring an additional 10,132,168 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,087,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,690,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,089 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,258,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 49,426,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331,395 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $53.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $152.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.14 and a 12 month high of $53.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.28.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.