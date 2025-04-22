Jump Financial LLC Boosts Position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,496 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 13,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Performance

NYSE TLK opened at $15.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.62. Perusahaan Perseroan has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

