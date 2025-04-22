Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Position Lowered by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC trimmed its position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,641 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,652 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROCK. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 93.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 103,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,226,000 after buying an additional 50,017 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 8.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 102,069 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROCK stock opened at $50.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.22. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.96 and a 12-month high of $81.90.

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $302.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.93 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

