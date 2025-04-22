Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 95,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,401,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,593,000 after purchasing an additional 218,165 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 94,482.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,152,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,391,000 after acquiring an additional 11,140,388 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Organon & Co. by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,895,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,634,000 after acquiring an additional 136,760 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,525,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,274,000 after purchasing an additional 30,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,260,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,582,000 after purchasing an additional 12,110 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OGN opened at $10.67 on Tuesday. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $10.45 and a 52 week high of $23.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 3.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.73.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.09). Organon & Co. had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 431.62%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.50%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.63%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OGN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. TD Cowen raised Organon & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Organon & Co. from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

