NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $2.64 Million Stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUSC. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 16.9 %

Shares of NUSC stock opened at $34.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.75 and a 200-day moving average of $41.81. The stock has a market cap of $993.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.08. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $32.87 and a 1-year high of $46.61.

About Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

