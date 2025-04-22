Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 38,032 Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV – Free Report) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,032 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of SilverCrest Metals worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILV. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,978,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in SilverCrest Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,883,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in SilverCrest Metals in the fourth quarter worth $21,745,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 1,070.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,421,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 5,874.0% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 657,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after buying an additional 646,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

SilverCrest Metals Stock Performance

Shares of SilverCrest Metals stock opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.21. SilverCrest Metals Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.83 and a 12 month high of $11.98.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico.

