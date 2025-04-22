Roku (ROKU) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect Roku to post earnings of ($0.27) per share and revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. Roku has set its Q1 2025 guidance at EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.20. Roku had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. On average, analysts expect Roku to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $59.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.48 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.56 and its 200 day moving average is $75.92. Roku has a 12-month low of $48.33 and a 12-month high of $104.96.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,225. This represents a 42.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 1,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $153,166.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,092.16. This trade represents a 20.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 71,905 shares of company stock worth $6,560,876 in the last quarter. 13.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROKU. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Roku in a report on Thursday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Pivotal Research upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.11.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

