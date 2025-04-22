Currys (LON:CURY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Currys plc (LON:CURY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 93.48 ($1.25) and traded as high as GBX 100.90 ($1.35). Currys shares last traded at GBX 99.60 ($1.33), with a volume of 2,694,614 shares changing hands.

CURY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Currys from GBX 125 ($1.67) to GBX 175 ($2.34) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Currys in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 93.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 89.58. The firm has a market cap of £1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.83, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.86.

In other Currys news, insider Octavia Morley bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.20) per share, for a total transaction of £31,500 ($42,151.75). 10.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Currys plc is a leading omnichannel retailer of technology products and services, operating online and through over 800

stores in 8 countries. We Help Everyone Enjoy Amazing Technology, however they choose to shop with us.

In the UK & Ireland we trade as Currys; in the Nordics under the Elkjøp brand and as Kotsovolos in Greece.

