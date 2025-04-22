IHT Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,950 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,950 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Alexis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 907.1% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO opened at $240.07 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $223.65 and a 1 year high of $285.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.18. The firm has a market cap of $238.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.