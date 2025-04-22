Augusta Gold (TSE:G) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Augusta Gold Corp. (TSE:G – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GG) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.12 and traded as high as C$1.15. Augusta Gold shares last traded at C$1.15, with a volume of 12,668 shares trading hands.

Augusta Gold Stock Up 4.5 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$68.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.92.

About Augusta Gold

Augusta Gold Corp is an exploration stage company. The company is primarily engaged in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates Bullfrog Project, located in Beatty town of Las Vegas, Nevada.

