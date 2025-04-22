Curi RMB Capital LLC Has $275,000 Holdings in TCW Compounders ETF (NYSEARCA:GRW)

Curi RMB Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of TCW Compounders ETF (NYSEARCA:GRW – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Curi RMB Capital LLC’s holdings in TCW Compounders ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in TCW Compounders ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 13,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Capital & Planning LLC raised its position in shares of TCW Compounders ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 223,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,335,000 after buying an additional 11,252 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TCW Compounders ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 699,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,998,000 after buying an additional 8,338 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TCW Compounders ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in TCW Compounders ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,313,000.

TCW Compounders ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of GRW stock opened at $31.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.49 million and a P/E ratio of 38.52. TCW Compounders ETF has a 12 month low of $29.35 and a 12 month high of $39.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.05.

About TCW Compounders ETF

The TCW Compounders ETF (GRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of global equity securities of companies benefiting from economic transformation. It emphasizes large-cap companies and seeks long-term growth of capital. GRW was launched on May 6, 2024 and is issued by TCW.

