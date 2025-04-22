Sigma Lithium (SGML) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q4 2024 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.77 million. Sigma Lithium had a negative return on equity of 38.04% and a negative net margin of 36.85%. On average, analysts expect Sigma Lithium to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sigma Lithium Stock Down 2.0 %

SGML opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $778.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 0.26. Sigma Lithium has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $19.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Sigma Lithium from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Sigma Lithium Company Profile

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

Featured Stories

