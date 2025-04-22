Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) Increases Dividend to GBX 16.10 Per Share

Bodycote plc (LON:BOY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 14th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16.10 ($0.22) per share on Thursday, June 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. This is a 133.3% increase from Bodycote’s previous dividend of $6.90. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Bodycote Stock Performance

LON:BOY opened at GBX 463.33 ($6.20) on Tuesday. Bodycote has a 12 month low of GBX 449.40 ($6.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 774 ($10.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.84, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £829.73 million, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 579.54 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 599.40.

Bodycote (LON:BOY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported GBX 48.60 ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter. Bodycote had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 8.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bodycote will post 54.0540541 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.71) target price on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Monday, March 24th.

About Bodycote

The leading provider of heat treatment and specialist thermal processing services worldwide.

Heat treatment encompasses a variety of techniques and specialist engineering processes which improve the properties of metals and alloys and extend the life of components and is a vital part of any manufacturing process.

Bodycote is uniquely placed via our global network and the experience and knowledge of our people to offer high quality, reliable and cost-effective services to manufacturers whatever their size or market sector.

