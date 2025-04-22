Richelieu Hardware Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (TSE:RCH)

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 24th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.1533 per share on Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th.

TSE:RCH opened at C$32.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$34.78 and its 200 day moving average is C$37.67. Richelieu Hardware has a 12 month low of C$31.95 and a 12 month high of C$43.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.37.

Separately, CIBC upped their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$32.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd is a Canada-based company that imports, manufactures, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products. Headquartered in Montreal, the company operates across Canada and the eastern and midwestern regions of the United States. The majority of the company’s sales are derived from its operations in Canada.

