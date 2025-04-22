128,524 Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Bought by Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 128,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in CSX by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 117,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after buying an additional 15,029 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 72,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 46,473 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,084,000. Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its stake in CSX by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 612,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,751,000 after purchasing an additional 8,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 619,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,990,000 after purchasing an additional 40,611 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CSX Trading Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ CSX opened at $27.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a one year low of $26.22 and a one year high of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.43.
CSX Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 31.14%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CSX has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Loop Capital downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.95.
CSX Profile
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
