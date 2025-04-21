Vectors Research Management LLC Has $289,000 Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Vectors Research Management LLC lessened its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 127.5% during the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 291.2% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 277.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $71.49 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.34 and a 200-day moving average of $78.60. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.06 and a 1 year high of $92.80. The company has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.67.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 83,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $7,189,884.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $192,703.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 169,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,193,532.72. This represents a 1.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 242,897 shares of company stock worth $18,941,111. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZM. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.62.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

