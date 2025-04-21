Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Has $65.53 Million Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. decreased its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,004 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 94,988 shares during the quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $65,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,599,867,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $1,173,564,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Salesforce by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,791,015 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,604,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,156 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,433,785 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,482,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,572 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,829,773 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,280,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,254 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total transaction of $298,055.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,534,090. This represents a 1.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider R David Schmaier sold 6,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.31, for a total transaction of $1,762,784.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,141,957.90. This trade represents a 16.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,654 shares of company stock valued at $14,124,094. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Price Performance

Salesforce Increases Dividend

NYSE CRM opened at $246.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.00 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.80. The stock has a market cap of $237.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $345.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $415.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stephens started coverage on Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.32.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Salesforce

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.