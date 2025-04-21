Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Purchases 19,833 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 596,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,833 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in GMS were worth $50,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of GMS by 1,710.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in GMS during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in GMS by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GMS by 246.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GMS in the fourth quarter worth $193,000. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GMS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GMS opened at $70.72 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.62. GMS Inc. has a one year low of $65.77 and a one year high of $105.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.47). GMS had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on GMS from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of GMS from $110.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of GMS from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of GMS from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of GMS in a report on Friday, March 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.50.

Insider Activity at GMS

In other GMS news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. purchased 3,650 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $255,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,684,960. The trade was a 5.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theron I. Gilliam sold 12,474 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $916,340.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,314,504.22. This trade represents a 28.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

