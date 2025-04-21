Trajan Wealth LLC Boosts Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Trajan Wealth LLC grew its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,625 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Trajan Wealth LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $407,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 259,310 shares in the company, valued at $7,820,789.60. This trade represents a 4.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 24,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total value of $690,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,976.90. This trade represents a 38.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,701. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BWA shares. BNP Paribas upgraded BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BorgWarner

BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $26.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $38.23.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 15.93%. Research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.