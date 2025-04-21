Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Purchases 3,581 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 206,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $32,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1,801.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 17,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 16,324 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at $506,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,747,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 16.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,264,000. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NXST shares. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.43.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NXST stock opened at $147.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.09. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.32 and a 1 year high of $191.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.68.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $7.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.22 by ($1.66). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.03%. On average, research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.69. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nexstar Media Group

In other news, insider Andrew Alford sold 3,768 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total value of $685,700.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,601.90. This trade represents a 41.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.51, for a total value of $339,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,312.25. This represents a 28.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,105 shares of company stock valued at $6,722,463 in the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

