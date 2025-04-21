Strategic Financial Planning Inc. Acquires 6,926 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 113,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,926 shares during the period. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $4,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 55,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Verisail Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $715,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 34,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $42.04 on Monday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $37.52 and a 1 year high of $47.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.48 and its 200-day moving average is $41.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.72.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

