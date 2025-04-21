Optivise Advisory Services LLC Has $769,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Optivise Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Optivise Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 3,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,325,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM stock opened at $186.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $202.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.84. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $171.73 and a fifty-two week high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

