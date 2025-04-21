IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $22.48 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 658,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,498 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 0.7% of IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $22,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 6,746 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 19,476 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,515,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,940,000 after purchasing an additional 196,245 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $277,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

SPDW opened at $36.31 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $32.30 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.80. The stock has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.85.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.