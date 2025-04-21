OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 36,394 Shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 408,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,394 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $31,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSEW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,816,000 after acquiring an additional 16,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,874,000 after purchasing an additional 10,745 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $71.65 on Monday. Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.88 and a 52 week high of $83.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.18. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.03.

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

