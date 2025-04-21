Animecoin (ANIME) Price Up 10.9% Over Last Week

Animecoin (ANIME) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 21st. One Animecoin token can now be bought for $0.0175 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Animecoin has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. Animecoin has a market capitalization of $96.86 million and $13.23 million worth of Animecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87,292.59 or 1.00025386 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87,047.06 or 0.99744042 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Animecoin Token Profile

Animecoin launched on March 19th, 2024. Animecoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,538,604,656 tokens. The official website for Animecoin is www.anime.xyz. Animecoin’s official Twitter account is @animecoin.

Animecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Animecoin (ANIME) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Animecoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,538,604,656 in circulation. The last known price of Animecoin is 0.01752964 USD and is down -3.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 136 active market(s) with $16,019,622.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anime.xyz.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Animecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Animecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Animecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

