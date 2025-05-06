Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 3,211 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $3,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 574.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 670.4% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $21.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.32, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.94 and its 200 day moving average is $23.78. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.69 and a 52 week high of $41.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.11). Sirius XM had a negative net margin of 24.03% and a positive return on equity of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently -16.56%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SIRI shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sirius XM from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Sirius XM from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.65.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

