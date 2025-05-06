Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Stock Holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 207,273 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,045 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 4.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 449,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,348,000 after acquiring an additional 19,589 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $405,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,952,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,879,000 after acquiring an additional 127,516 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 987,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,928,000 after acquiring an additional 32,047 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at F.N.B.

In other F.N.B. news, Director David L. Motley sold 15,000 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,013,485.44. This trade represents a 18.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William B. Campbell purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.57 per share, with a total value of $46,710.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 158,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,045.38. The trade was a 1.93 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

F.N.B. Trading Down 0.2 %

FNB opened at $13.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.68. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.88. F.N.B. Co. has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $411.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on F.N.B. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of F.N.B. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on F.N.B. from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

