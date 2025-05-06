Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $2.86 Million Stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.06% of Exponent worth $2,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,345,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $476,284,000 after buying an additional 67,296 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exponent by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,519,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,419,000 after purchasing an additional 13,932 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Exponent by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,188,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,884,000 after purchasing an additional 13,263 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 739,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exponent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,131,000. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $75.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.24. Exponent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.37 and a 12-month high of $115.75.

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Exponent had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $137.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

In other Exponent news, VP Richard Reiss sold 1,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $149,174.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,674. The trade was a 49.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

