Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 253,187 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 60.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,044 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 253,187 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FULT. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 567,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,007,000 after acquiring an additional 34,844 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,377,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,837,000 after purchasing an additional 19,329 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 291,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 17,182 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Fulton Financial by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 557,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,104,000 after purchasing an additional 315,435 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 151.2% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 22,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 13,607 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulton Financial Stock Performance

FULT stock opened at $17.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.21 and a 200-day moving average of $19.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.76. Fulton Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $14.33 and a 12-month high of $22.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $322.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.07 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 15.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 42.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FULT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Fulton Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Hovde Group raised their target price on Fulton Financial from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.83.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

