Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 403,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,582 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $2,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNW. Barclays PLC raised its position in Genworth Financial by 291.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 744,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,103,000 after purchasing an additional 554,462 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 30.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,947,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,337,000 after buying an additional 450,329 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 24,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 22,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 10,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GNW opened at $6.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.95. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $7.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.09). Genworth Financial had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter.

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

