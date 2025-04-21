Ossiam Sells 210 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Ossiam lessened its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 215,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,191,000 after buying an additional 5,664 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 468,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,731,000 after buying an additional 67,363 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 392,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,280,000 after buying an additional 8,865 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.05, for a total value of $1,734,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,221,292.10. This trade represents a 8.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.04, for a total value of $578,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,932 shares in the company, valued at $22,504,253.28. This represents a 2.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,101 shares of company stock valued at $4,712,045. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Shares of ROP stock opened at $557.24 on Monday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $499.47 and a 52-week high of $595.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $570.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $554.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $59.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROP. TD Cowen raised Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $535.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $630.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $665.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 target price (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.73.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

