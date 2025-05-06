Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 13,275 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,275 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.06% of Macy’s worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Macy’s by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 495.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Macy’s

In other Macy’s news, EVP Tracy M. Preston sold 2,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $35,250.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,887.64. The trade was a 37.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adrian V. Mitchell sold 3,489 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $47,938.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,165 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,107.10. This represents a 2.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,751 shares of company stock worth $537,790 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on M shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Macy’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Macy’s from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “cautious” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.18.

Macy’s Stock Down 1.0 %

Macy’s stock opened at $11.84 on Tuesday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $20.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.25. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.76 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.1824 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.44%.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

