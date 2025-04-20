VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) is Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,047,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,452 shares during the quarter. VICI Properties accounts for about 3.8% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned 0.29% of VICI Properties worth $89,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

VICI Properties stock opened at $32.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.14. The stock has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $34.29.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.10). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 69.59%. The business had revenue of $976.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.29 million. On average, analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a $0.4325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on VICI Properties from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.63.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

