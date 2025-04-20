Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN) Short Interest Update

Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,650,000 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the March 15th total of 4,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Acelyrin from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Acelyrin from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

Insider Transactions at Acelyrin

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acelyrin

In related news, CEO Mina Kim sold 17,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $49,281.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 671,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,840,603.22. This trade represents a 2.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Acelyrin by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Acelyrin by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 9,332 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acelyrin in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Acelyrin during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Acelyrin during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Acelyrin Price Performance

Shares of SLRN stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average of $3.44. The company has a market cap of $222.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.12. Acelyrin has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $7.25.

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.07. Analysts anticipate that Acelyrin will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Acelyrin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

Further Reading

