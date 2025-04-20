Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Sells 37,079 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 439,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,079 shares during the quarter. Public Storage comprises about 5.6% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $131,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 135.1% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 87 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSA stock opened at $295.75 on Friday. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $256.31 and a 12 month high of $369.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $51.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $295.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.89%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PSA. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $333.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Public Storage from $342.00 to $329.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $354.00 target price (down previously from $361.00) on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.08.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

