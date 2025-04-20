Orkla ASA (ORKLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 28th

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, April 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.6871 per share on Friday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 28th. This is a 72.1% increase from Orkla ASA’s previous dividend of $0.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS ORKLY opened at $11.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.56. Orkla ASA has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $12.07.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter. Orkla ASA had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.13%.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery channels, as well as food service, convenience stores, and petrol stations.

