Staika Price Down 22.6% Over Last 7 Days (STIK)

Staika (STIK) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. Staika has a total market cap of $39.26 million and approximately $474,118.56 worth of Staika was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Staika token can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00001172 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Staika has traded down 22.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Staika alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84,422.52 or 1.00332770 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84,062.15 or 0.99904478 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Staika

Staika’s launch date was July 7th, 2022. Staika’s total supply is 249,999,899 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,822,733 tokens. Staika’s official Twitter account is @staika_official. Staika’s official message board is medium.com/staika. The official website for Staika is staika.io.

Buying and Selling Staika

According to CryptoCompare, “Staika (STIK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Staika has a current supply of 249,999,898.79860579 with 118,015,298.79860579 in circulation. The last known price of Staika is 1.00064772 USD and is up 4.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $471,981.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://staika.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Staika directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Staika should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Staika using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Staika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Staika and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.