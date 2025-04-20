Eltek Ltd. Announces — Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:ELTK)

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, April 29th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd.

Eltek has a payout ratio of 17.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Eltek to earn $1.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.6%.

Eltek Price Performance

NASDAQ:ELTK opened at $8.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.45. Eltek has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $12.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eltek in a research report on Monday, April 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Eltek

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. The company also provides high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

