NagaCorp Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGCRF) Short Interest Update

NagaCorp Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGCRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the March 15th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.9 days.

NagaCorp Stock Performance

Shares of NGCRF remained flat at $0.37 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.40. NagaCorp has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $0.57.

About NagaCorp

NagaCorp Ltd., an investment holding company, manages and operates a hotel and casino complex in the Kingdom of Cambodia. The company operates in two segments, Casino Operations; and Hotel and Entertainment Operations. It owns, manages, and operates NagaWorld, an integrated hotel and entertainment complex that consists of rooms and suites, gaming tables, and electronic gaming machines, as well as public and premium gaming halls, all-suite luxury spa, shopping gallery, food and beverage outlets and clubs, entertainment services, and meeting spaces, as well as hotel convention spaces.

