NagaCorp Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGCRF) Short Interest Update

NagaCorp Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGCRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the March 15th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.9 days.
NagaCorp Stock Performance
Shares of NGCRF remained flat at $0.37 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.40. NagaCorp has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $0.57.
About NagaCorp
