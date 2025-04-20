Short Interest in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Increases By 25.6%

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,370,000 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the March 15th total of 3,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

Shares of YPF traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.00. 1,411,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,123,295. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $16.18 and a 52-week high of $47.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.42.

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($1.25). The business had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 32.76% and a net margin of 4.15%. On average, analysts anticipate that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YPF. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,829 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 130.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,570 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

YPF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Hsbc Global Res raised YPF Sociedad Anónima to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $59.50 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.73.

Get Our Latest Analysis on YPF

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.