Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Sells 317,067 Shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC cut its stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Free Report) by 91.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317,067 shares during the quarter. First Trust Growth Strength ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 60.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 56,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Private Client Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000.

Shares of FTGS opened at $28.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.41. The company has a market cap of $914.99 million, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.11. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a one year low of $25.74 and a one year high of $33.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.0248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from First Trust Growth Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%.

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.

