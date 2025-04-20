Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,135 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $3,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 76,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 26,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 170,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.09.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $147,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,306,349.87. The trade was a 2.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Laura Wright sold 2,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,790 shares in the company, valued at $2,709,093.60. This trade represents a 6.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $789,532 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $72.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $58.50 and a twelve month high of $76.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.34 and its 200-day moving average is $69.57. The stock has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.34.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 13.35%. Equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $0.5425 dividend. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.36%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Stories

