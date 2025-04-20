Capital International Inc. CA Has $12.58 Million Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Capital International Inc. CA boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,027 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $12,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 220.3% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,750,000 after purchasing an additional 22,407 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,704,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 41,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,890,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on LHX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $289.00 to $267.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $285.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.35.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Jon Rambeau sold 3,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total transaction of $718,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,122. The trade was a 53.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 1,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.48, for a total transaction of $377,068.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at $6,475,517.60. This trade represents a 5.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LHX opened at $218.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.71. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.09 and a 52-week high of $265.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $208.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.03.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 60.99%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

